Analysts Expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LexinFintech.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 32.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

LX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

Shares of LX stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 829.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 1,056,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,542,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,559,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 779,220 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Finally, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,761,000. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LexinFintech (Get Rating)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LexinFintech (LX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.