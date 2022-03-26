Analysts Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper also posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

KDP stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,252. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

