Analysts Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $444.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) to report sales of $444.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $373.08 million to $492.31 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $313.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.02. 656,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,030. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

