Analysts Expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. DaVita reported sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $11.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at about $384,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 175.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 5.4% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $114.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. DaVita has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.22.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

