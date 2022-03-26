Analysts Expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.45 Million

Analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) to post sales of $368.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $352.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $384.00 million. Daseke reported sales of $333.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daseke presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Daseke by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 116,949 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Daseke by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Daseke by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 56,406 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Daseke by 2,411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 449,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSKE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 537,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,381. Daseke has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $665.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

About Daseke (Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.