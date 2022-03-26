Analysts Anticipate Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.20 Million

Brokerages expect Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) to announce $241.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions reported sales of $526.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ZWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE ZWS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. 442,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,445. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,974,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,047,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,503,000.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

