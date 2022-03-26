Analysts Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Post -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) will report ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.63). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 198.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 158.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on YMAB. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NASDAQ YMAB traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 275,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,249. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $519.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 64,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $447,360.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 423,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,575. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 42,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,767,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.