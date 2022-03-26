Analysts Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) to report $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $0.89. Walt Disney reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $6.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 28.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $139.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.84. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

