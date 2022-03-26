Analysts Anticipate Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $579.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) to post sales of $579.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $562.26 million and the highest is $607.40 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $512.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

SGRY has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

In other Surgery Partners news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 3,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $181,288.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $735,209.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,805,292 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.36, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

