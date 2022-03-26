Analysts Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.02). PlayAGS posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 50.11% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

AGS opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 3.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in PlayAGS by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 128,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

