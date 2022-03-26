Analysts Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.48 Million

Brokerages predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $64.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $70.66 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $40.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $324.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.90 million to $330.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $424.72 million, with estimates ranging from $399.90 million to $449.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on INSP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.02. 209,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,414. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.12 and its 200-day moving average is $237.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.