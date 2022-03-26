Analysts Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Infosys posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Infosys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $24.73. 3,365,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,888,020. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39. Infosys has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

