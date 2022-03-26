Analysts Anticipate Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $272.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) will report $272.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.76 million and the highest is $275.00 million. Funko posted sales of $189.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.74.

In other news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $2,479,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,540,316 shares of company stock worth $29,549,199. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Funko by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Funko by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Funko by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Funko by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. Funko has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $866.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.23.

Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.