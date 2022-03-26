Analysts Anticipate FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) to report $30.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.12 million. FibroGen posted sales of $38.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $144.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $222.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $199.83 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $280.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.79). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FibroGen by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FibroGen by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $36.13.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

