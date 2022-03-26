Analysts Anticipate Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. Farmland Partners posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farmland Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

NYSE FPI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.40. 486,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,269. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $621.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,946,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,334,000 after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,595,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

