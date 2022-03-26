Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.09.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,517 shares of company stock worth $1,035,838 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624,249 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 716,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 62,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,064,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

