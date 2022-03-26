American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 34.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $240.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.57. The company has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.53.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.