American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Reduced by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $240.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.57. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.53.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

