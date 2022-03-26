American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.530-$1.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.69.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,902. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $32.92 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

