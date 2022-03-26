American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.71.

NYSE:ACC opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 230.59 and a beta of 1.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 783.37%.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,179,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,896,000 after buying an additional 592,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,865,000 after buying an additional 968,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,715,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,748,000 after buying an additional 415,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,969,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,606,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

