American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,222,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.01. 39,481,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,680,840. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.86) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.