AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP John D. Mcdonald Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,761,000 after acquiring an additional 326,035 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after acquiring an additional 134,301 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 45.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

