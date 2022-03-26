AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP John D. Mcdonald Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.
