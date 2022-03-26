Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AAMC opened at $15.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

