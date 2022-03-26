Allworth Financial LP Sells 389 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ball by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,272,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,861 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ball by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Ball by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,386,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,741,000 after purchasing an additional 398,968 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.84. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

