Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Get Rating) by 207.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 311.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 3,253.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 52-week low of $40.59 and a 52-week high of $64.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48.

