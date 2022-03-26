Allworth Financial LP Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $266.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.78. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

