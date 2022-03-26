Allworth Financial LP Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 3,112.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479,588 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,402 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,940,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,484 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Stellantis by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,506,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.
STLA opened at $15.86 on Friday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 105.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.64.
Stellantis Profile (Get Rating)
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stellantis (STLA)
