Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $128.66 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $128.34 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.