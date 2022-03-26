Allred Capital Management LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,082,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $106,947,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

