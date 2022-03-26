Alley Co LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Alley Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.53.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $5.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,862. The stock has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.06%.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

