Alley Co LLC Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

DVY stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.83. The company had a trading volume of 765,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,331. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.23. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.24 and a fifty-two week high of $128.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.888 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

