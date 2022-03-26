Alley Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,335,000 after purchasing an additional 226,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,805,000 after purchasing an additional 109,180 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,064,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,600,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,886,000 after purchasing an additional 226,126 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.89. The company had a trading volume of 981,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,973. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.42 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.05.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

