Alley Co LLC Buys 972 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises 1.7% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,699,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.46.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.58. 1,419,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.81. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

