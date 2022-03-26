Alley Co LLC Buys 856 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Alley Co LLC grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

SNA traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.82. The stock had a trading volume of 270,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,278. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

