Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $11,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 282.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,264 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.30. The company had a trading volume of 511,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,025. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.76. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.83 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

