Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $430.44 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.62 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.04.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.38.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

