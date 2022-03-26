Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AQN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,950,000 after buying an additional 330,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 241,803 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 43,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,442,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

