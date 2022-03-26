Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.80.

Shares of ARE opened at $195.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $163.91 and a 52-week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 842,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after buying an additional 822,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,213,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,273,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,841,000 after buying an additional 186,573 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

