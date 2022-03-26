Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $20,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.00. 717,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,739. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.30 and a 200 day moving average of $200.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.91 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

