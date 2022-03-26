Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.24

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $84.24 and traded as high as $86.41. Albany International shares last traded at $86.41, with a volume of 126,894 shares changing hands.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.31.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $239.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Albany International by 414.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the third quarter worth $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albany International by 23.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

