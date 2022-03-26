Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KERN. Zacks Investment Research raised Akerna from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Akerna in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akerna currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Shares of NASDAQ KERN opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Akerna has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.49.

Akerna ( NASDAQ:KERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.49). Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Akerna will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akerna during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akerna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

