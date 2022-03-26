Akerna Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Akerna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akerna’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.49). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 143.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KERN. Zacks Investment Research cut Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Shares of KERN opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.49. Akerna has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Akerna by 28.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Akerna by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 106,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Akerna during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Akerna by 61.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Akerna during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

