AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 405 ($5.33) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AJB. Barclays reduced their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.53) to GBX 400 ($5.27) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.28) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 397 ($5.23).

Get AJ Bell alerts:

LON:AJB opened at GBX 295.20 ($3.89) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 317.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 367.13. AJ Bell has a 52-week low of GBX 255.20 ($3.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 474.80 ($6.25).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.