Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 217,564 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.73% of Air Transport Services Group worth $15,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 197,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 51.2% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

ATSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

In other news, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $230,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATSG opened at $33.84 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $482.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.