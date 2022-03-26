Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 132,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,724,961 shares.The stock last traded at $62.83 and had previously closed at $62.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.