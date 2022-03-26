AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.73.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $147.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

