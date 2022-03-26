Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 2.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 28.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 52.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 407,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,225,000 after purchasing an additional 28,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

NYSE:AFL opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,765. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

