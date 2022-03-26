Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.42.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.