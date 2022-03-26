AES (NYSE:AES) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AES. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.71.

AES stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. AES has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.92%.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

