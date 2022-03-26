AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.92.

Shares of LULU opened at $321.14 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.37 and a 200-day moving average of $382.39.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.